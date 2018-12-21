Simcox pleased after release of TDE Report Card

By Tamas Mondovics

The Tennessee Department of Education has released the State Report Card last month, specifically designed for non-educators to read and understand.

According to TDE officials, the focus of the new report card is on parents and

community members.

“This is version one, and hopefully it will continue to evolve and become more user-friendly,” according to JC Bowman, Professional Educators of Tennessee.

Officials said that for the first time, the new Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) indicators are listed within the report card.

“A school’s report card is much like a GPA,” Bowman said. “It’s more than a single score, so there are multiple things that go into that GPA.” He added, “The school report card is a snapshot of time; much like a school picture for a student, it is what you look like at that moment in time.”

Johnson County Schools Director, Mischelle Simcox spoke highly of the county schools’ accomplishments based on the new report card.

“The Johnson County School System is very proud of our students and the accomplishments of our school system,” she said. “We are committed to providing a rigorous and relevant education for all students in a safe, positive environment that encourages students to develop and successfully pursue lifelong learning and career goals.”

Simcox highlighted, the State Report Card shows that 36 percent of Johnson County Students in grades 3-12 scored “on-track or mastered” on the 2017-18 TNReady assessments, compared to 39.1percent across the state.

The report also indicated that nearly nine percent of students were chronically out of school, which means they missed 18 or more unexcused and excused days, compared to 13.3 percent in the state.

“One highlight that we are extremely proud of is our graduation rate,” Simcox said. “The 2017 graduating class had a 96.5 percent graduation rate, compared to 89.1percent in the state. We are very proud of all of our students and staff. We

continue to work hard PreK-12th grade to ensure that we are preparing them for life after high school.”

As for the future of the Johnson County School

System, Simcox concluded on a positive note when she said, “Our vision is that all students will meet or exceed national standards and will be college or career ready upon high school graduation. Education based on a strong partnership with school, home and community can empower students to achieve.”

For a more detailed information about the recent report card, please visit

www.reportcard.tnk12.gov.