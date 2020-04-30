Sheriff’s Office investigates Trade shooting

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is currently investigating a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 29 in the Trade area. It all started when JCSO received word of a man lying in the middle of the road. Upon investigation, deputies found a male victim, identified as 43-year-old Vernon Austin Roark, near the 900 block of Highway 67 North. They immediately sent Roark to the Johnson County Medical Center for treatment for what officers identified as a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers quickly identified a suspect. Marlin Wayne Thomas was apprehended by officers while armed behind his residence on Highway 67 North. Thomas struggled but was taken into custody and placed in Johnson County Jail with one count of Attempted Murder.

The investigation is still ongoing with the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and said charges are still pending. No further information is known at this time.