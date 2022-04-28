Shearin nominated for national award

Johnson County Purchasing Agent Dustin Shearin, was presented with the TAPP Manager of the Year Award by County Mayor Mike Taylor. Shearin has now been nominated for the national Procurement officer of the year. File photo

By Meg Dickens

Freelance Writer

In December of 2021, County Mayor Mike Taylor announced that County Purchasing Agent Dustin Shearin had been named the Tennessee Association for Public Purchasing (TAPP) Manager of the Year Award. This April, county officials revealed that Shearin’s recognition did not stop there. He is officially now in the running for the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP) Procurement Manager of the Year Award.

“You remember that, a while back, Dustin received the honor of being the state procurement officer of the year,” Taylor reminded the county commissioners during the April 21 commission meeting. “Now he’s been nominated for the national procurement officer of the year.”

This news was met with thunderous applause from the audience and county officials. This nomination is one item in a long line of positive awards, nominations, and appointments for this small county in the last few years. Winning this award would mean a national spotlight on the area and its government.

This award focuses on groundbreaking work around advancing procurement and related associations, including “their entity, their chapter, and NIGP. “ According to previous winner information, NIGP values hard work on the state and national level, involvement with the organization, and the individual’s quality as a role model in its awardees.

In previous comments, his colleagues have stated Shearin “does an excellent job” and “goes above and beyond what is required of him.” His overall rating with his colleagues and the public seems to be overwhelmingly positive. Shearin was touched by the nomination.

“I don’t believe anyone from Johnson County has been considered for the award in the past,” Shearin commented. “I am humbled that someone took the time to submit a nomination to the NIGP so that I may be considered for the award. I strive to do my best for Johnson County, as each of its citizens should, it is our home and I desire for it to continue to be the best place to live in the world!”

Shearin was raised in the area and has spent his years since reaching adulthood serving the population to the best of his abilities. On the government side, he works as the purchasing agent for Johnson County and serves as an alderman on the city council. Through the years, he has worked in the Solid Waste Department, as part of the Emergency Management Services, as a volunteer firefighter for seven years, and through work at Nelson Chapel Baptist Church.

The Johnson County Commission meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Johnson County Courthouse upper courtroom

at 7 pm. Find out more

about county government at johnsoncountytn.gov. For more information on

NIGP and its Procurement Manager of the Year Award, visit nigp.org.