Shearin named TAPP Manager of the Year

County Mayor Mike Taylor presents County Purchasing Agent Dustin Shearin with the TAPP Manager of the Year Award.

Photo by Meg Dickens.

By Meg Dickens

Freelance Writer

Each year, the Tennessee Association for Public Purchasing (TAPP) chooses one person in the public procurement field in Tennessee to honor for their outstanding work. All nominees must go “above and beyond” in their work. This year’s TAPP Manager of the Year is no other than Johnson County Purchasing Agent Dustin Shearin.

According to TAPP, nominees must meet specific personal and professional criteria to be considered for this award. Each nominee must be an active promoter of “education and professional development” and support public procurement organizations. They must each show high moral and ethical standards. These nominees should have unmatched passion in their field.

“Mr. Shearin met all the criteria for this award and goes above

and beyond what is required

of him,” County Mayor Mike Taylor announced.

Shearin has worked within the purchasing department for the last eight years. Those who work closely with him sing his praises. According to County Clerk Tammie Fenner, Shearin is “doing an excellent job,” and others within the county’s umbrella have echoed the sentiment. Overall, his rating appears to be through the roof.

Shearin is strongly involved in local government. As previously mentioned, he works with the county government. Additionally, Shearin started his first term as an Alderman for the Town of Mountain City during the most recent election cycle at the end of 2020. He is currently finishing up his first year in the position. So far, people have praised his attention to detail and open-minded attitude.

Shearin is a public figure, husband, and father of two boys. He has served the local community in many ways since reaching adulthood. Some of these include work with the Solid Waste Department, Emergency Management Services, and over seven years as a firefighter. He is also an active Christian working with Nelson Chapel Baptist Church since 2014.