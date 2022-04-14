Shady Valley Rock School Spring Fling boast of event success

Residents play a game, trying to guess how many eggs are in the basket at this year’s Spring Fling held on Saturday at the Shady Valley Rock School. The winners won a golden egg. Photos by Isaac Stewart

By Isaac Stewart

Intern

On Saturday, April 9, residents held a Spring Fling at the Shady Rock School in Shady Valley.

Thanks to the unexpected weather, the fun-filled event featured many indoor games for guests to play, including corn hole, card games, and more.

Long tables filled to the brim with food and prizes of toys, stuffed animals, and more motivated even the shyest contestants to participate in the games.

A cakewalk where young and old could all play together and win prizes and a game of Bingo was one of the most favored portions of the festivities.

Of course, the main event, an Easter egg hunt, was scheduled outdoors, but the weather did not cooperate.

The out-of-place April snowstorm swooped in and snowed heavily for more than two hours, preventing any outside activities.

Those attending, however, did not let bad weather ruin a good time.

To escape the icy cold, everyone moved into the library next door. To replace the Easter egg hunt, the children were able to play different Easter-themed games, where some even won small cash prizes.

Afterward, everyone moved back into the school to participate in the rest of the games and mingle.

All proceeds earned by the Spring Fling will help maintain the Shady Rock School for the community’s use.

For more information, call (423) 739-2422, and calls will be returned.

