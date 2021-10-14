Seniors Tour Lancaster

Submitted by JCSC

The Johnson County Senior Center is well known for its variety of activities, programs, and trips. Although most of the trips are local or just for the day, the Center takes several large-scale trips each year. Approximately 47 seniors journeyed through five states for the most recent trip: Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

According to Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger, the trip was a first for many seniors and encapsulated a few dreams. For example, 90-year-old veteran Don Payne always wanted to see the liberty bell. After a tough battle for his health, Payne has fully recovered and has accomplished this dream. Others were excited to see the steps that Rocky Balboa of the Rocky franchise climbed on screen and the statue of his likeness at the top of the stairs.

The trip was a balance of history, culture, and exploration time. Seniors toured several historic sites, including Lancaster and Philadelphia, while learning about Amish culture. They roamed the area looking at shopping centers and making stops at places such as the Landis Valley Museum and Village. The trip even made time for some theatrical entertainment.

One detail many outsiders may not know is that Motsinger plans these trips entirely from start to finish. This includes creating the itinerary, planning the accommodations, choosing the featured events, organizing charter bus rest stops, and more. The planning is not officially over until the group is safely back home.

At this point, there are two large-scale trips planned for 2022. Seniors will travel to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Plymouth at the end of May. In early October, the Center will visit Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Spots are limited, and all trips must be paid for in advance. For more information on these trips, contact Motsinger at (423) 727-8883 or stop by the Center during hours of operation. Find out more about the Center online through our website, johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, or our social media.