Seniors take spotlight in honors ceremomy

Johnson County High School 2022 Presidential Academic Excellence Award winners. Submitted photo

By Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

May marks a milestone for all seniors in Johnson County each year. Events are dotted throughout the month leading up to the grand finale of graduation. The annual Presidential Academic Excellence Award Ceremony and Senior Awards Night bring anticipation and excitement to students, teachers, and families.

The Presidential Academic Excellence Award ceremony was held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Johnson County High School Gymnasium. The President’s Education Awards Program, sponsored by the U. S. The Department of Education, in partnership with the National Association of

Elementary School Principals and NASSP, was developed to help principals recognize and honor those students who have achieved high academic goals, hard work, and dedication to learning.

The requirement to receive the PAEA as a senior is to have at least a 3.5

GPA and a score of 27 in math or 29 in reading on the ACT. Eight seniors were awarded the PAEA: McGregor Barnhill, Hanna Brown, Hailey Cox, Isaiah Fletcher, Siera Hodge, Emma Hodges, Jackson Matherly, and Katie McCulloch.

Senior Awards Night at JCHS on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, honored students who are in the top 10 percent of their class. Honors on this night also included recognition for students who are Tennessee Scholars, Longhorn Academic Scholars, and Longhorn Pride Scholars.

The Work Ethic Diploma, Faculty Leadership Award, Rotary Sportsmanship Award, Roy Brown Award of Excellence, Paul T. Everett Christian Service Award, Howard Smith CTE Student of the Year, Rotary Dramatics Award, and the Best Thespian Award were also issued to various students.

A total of 25 scholarships were granted to seniors on this night. Additional recognition was conducted for the recipients of the PAEA awards, Student School Board Representative, MARSH Hero Blood Donor Cords, Wednesday Music Club, Theater Awards, ETSU Upward Bound, Heisman High School Scholar, Merit Scholar Semifinalist, and Student Council Standards of Excellence.

These events pay tribute to the diligence and dedication of the 2022 Graduates of JCHS.

“I am so very proud of the class of 2022,” said Dr. Mischelle Simcox, Director of Schools. “Graduating from high school is such an important milestone, and I know they are all so excited to start the next chapter of their lives.”