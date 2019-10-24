Senior News

Fire Prevention Day was held on Wednesday, October 9, at the Senior Center. The Mountain City Fire Dept. educated seniors on fire safety. Jonathan Roark, assistant fire chief, talked about fire safety and ways to prevent fire. Roark also provided tips and contact information to install free smoke detectors to those wanting them in their homes. It is offered for free to any one interested. You can call the senior center for more information at 423-727-8883. Calendar of events and other resources are available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday- Friday. Photo Submitted