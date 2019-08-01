Senior News

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Seniors at the Johnson County Senior Center continue to show that people are only as old as they feel. These local seniors celebrate each day to the fullest. The past week is no exception. Seniors gathered a wide array of instruments and came together for the weekly Wednesday jam session. Unexpected special guests arrived on the scene. The Front Porch Pickers, which is a group of young musicians that have performed at Lois’ Cafe this Summer, joined in on the fun.

The seniors highly enjoy their jam sessions. Unfortunately, their piano is ready to retire after 89 years of use, 24 of those at the senior center. The center applied for a grant to replace the antique piano in May, and they found out recently that this they were approved. The piano fund is growing swiftly because of the $3,000 East Tennessee Foundation grant, a center fundraiser, and individual donations. In the meantime, an anonymous donor purchased a keyboard for center use.

In other news, My Ride JoIn other news, My Ride Johnson County continues to flourish. Keep an eye out for information on the center’s upcoming MyRide 5,000 Mile Party. The center bathroom renovations are nearly finished thanks to Darrell Potter and his crew.

Contact Kathy Motsinger at 727-8883 for more information about the Johnson County Senior Center, its events, and available classes. Event calendars and the daily menu can be picked up at the center. The center offers blood pressure checks twice a week, jam sessions weekly, book club monthly, and much more. Storytelling will resume in September. More information on available resources is also available at the Center.

The Johnson County Senior Center is a multi-purpose center in Mountain City, TN that provides a variety of services for people 60 and older.