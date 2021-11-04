Senior Center welcomes back members

Costume Contest Winners presented with prizes sponsored by Farmer State Bank. Submitted photo.

Submitted by

Meg Dickens

The Johnson County Senior Center has seen an influx in attendance in the last few weeks. In several cases, staff and volunteers have noted increased participation for activities, trips, center events, and regular attendance. New members are also joining daily. As seniors begin to feel more secure in their health amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, life is starting to go back to business as usual at the Johnson County Senior Center.

The last few events have garnered more people than comparable events of the same caliber previously this year. The fall festival event held on Friday, October 29, is one example of this. The event attracted so many people that seating became a struggle. With the construction of a stage finishing on the day of this publication, Director Kathy Motsinger is

debating how to restructure the area to maintain the current balance and not lose seating opportunities.

The Senior Center is reaching new horizons. The member count continues to grow, and new activities continue to join the roster. One example is the drama club coming to the center. After enjoying the month-long classes offered by Ray Branch, members and Branch expressed interest in making this program more permanent. Details on this will be released either in December or January, depending on schedules.

COVID Update: For those concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic, be aware that the Tennessee Department of Health’s (TDH) numbers show that cases in Johnson County are more prevalent among the younger generation. The highest case rate is within the range of 10 to 20 year-olds. Seniors fall in the three lowest-rated categories. To view these statistics, visit the TDH website.

The Johnson County Senior Center continues to stay closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning and strongly suggests that anyone who is not vaccinated should wear a mask. Sign placards on the premises remind the public. The staff and a large portion of members report already being vaccinated. For more information on the senior center, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, view its social media, or call (423) 727-8883.