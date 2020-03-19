Senior Center takes precautions

The Coronavirus Outbreak has everyone’s attention and the Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger and staff are following guidelines provided by the Tennessee Council on Aging:

• The Senior Center has cautioned members last week by way of daily announcements and/or informational videos on recognizing symptoms and safeguards for individuals to take to prevent infections at the Center and at home. This virus is spread person to person, mainly between people who are in close contact with one another, through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Currently, there is not a vaccine to prevent this virus. All activities and classes are now canceled for two weeks (until Monday, March 30) and then we will reevaluate the situation. It’s best we take all precautions necessary to protect ourselves and most importantly our seniors.

• Congregate meals will continue at the Johnson County Senior Center with pre-packaged meals being served beginning on Monday, March 16 at 11 am until noon. Any member who would prefer to pick up their meal rather than eat on-site, may do so at the kitchen door without having to enter the Center. Pre-packaged meals are scheduled to be served for the next couple of weeks. The center will be open only from 11 am until 12 pm. PLEASE do not come into the senior center if you are sick or have any symptoms such as a cough, sneezing, runny nose, or are running a temperature. You may drive to the back of the senior center to pick up your meal with limited personal contact. If you do come into the Center, please, as much as possible, try to maintain the “social distance” of six feet between all personnel.

• Home-delivered meals are an essential service and will continue depending on the health and availability of volunteers. If volunteers begin to become unavailable, the delivery of frozen meals will begin. Additional steps have been taken to prepare for the placing of a week’s worth of frozen or shelf-stable meals in homes.

• Transportation, including MyRide is considered an essential service for older individuals; however, drivers (including volunteers) will not drive if they are ill or exhibiting symptoms of illness, nor will any symptomatic riders be allowed in any Center vehicle (including MyRide). If someone needs transportation to the doctor because they are experiencing sickness, they should contact proper medical personnel so that those needs can be properly responded to.

Schedule changes will be made as necessary in keeping with guidelines issued by TCAD and area agencies with every effort being made to keep the services of the Johnson County Senior Center as consistent as possible for members. Any major changes made to daily operations at the Johnson County Senior Center will be announced on WMCT Radio, on the

Johnson County Senior Center Facebook page, and maybe found by calling the

Johnson County Senior Center at 423-727-8883 and listen to the answering machine which will have the most current status of the center.