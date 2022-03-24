Senior Center sees influx of political candidates

Johnson County Senior Center members enjoy a lively Saint Patrick’s Day event on Thursday, March 17. More than 160 members listen to live music, share a meal, learn Saint Patrick’ Day trivia and play Bingo.

Elections are drawing near. With this in mind, the Johnson County Senior Center has become somewhat of a hub for local politicians. Candidates have been sponsoring one of the most popular center activities as a gateway to interact with the older generation of voters: bingo.

“People here take their bingo seriously,” Director Kathy Motsinger explains whenever the subject

arises.

Volunteers and members agree. Chatter is almost nonexistent in the space between the caller’s announcements. The exception is the yell of bingo and good-natured ribbing over picking the correct number. Bingo sponsors provide prizes along with the center’s long-time partner, Food Lion.

The center had a lively event on Thursday, March 17. The Saint Patrick’s Day event drew more than 160 members to the facility to listen to live music, enjoy food, learn Saint Patrick’s Day trivia, and play bingo. Food and bingo were courtesy of Mayoral Candidate Larry Potter.

Other mayoral candidates are lined up for all available spots for April and are now starting to book for May. Jason Campbell will sponsor bingo and pay for everyone’s meals on April 14. Tate Davis will be hosting a Veterans’ Cafe bingo on April 27. Eric Garland sponsored the April 29 bingo, and Sheriff Candidate Mike Reece will sponsor meals and bingo on May 6.

Those interested in learning more about these candidates, their stances on issues, or those who just want to play bingo are welcome to drop by on these days. At this time, there is no

news on whether more events of this kind will be scheduled.

The Johnson County Senior Center is a nonprofit organization serving seniors ages 60 and above. Membership is free and open to the public. Volunteers of all ages are also welcome. The center is always in a flurry of activities, trips, and events. For more information, visit the johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com website, view

the monthly newsletter,

and follow the center on Facebook.

