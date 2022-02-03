Senior Center offers something for everyone

Johnson County Bank made a $1,000 donation to help the Senior Center host it’s “Senior Adult Prom” this coming May which will be held at Ridges at Deer Run with the JCHS Culinary Arts Center catering the event. Keep an eye out for more information. Submitted photos

The Johnson County Senior Center prides itself in trying to offer a variety of activities, events, and trips for local seniors. Through this, the center can provide something for everyone. As 2022 kicks into full swing, the center is ready to do what it can to provide for the local senior population.

Upcoming Events

The center will be hosting a Valentine’s Day event sponsored by Modern Woodmen. A free hot meal will be offered with other goodies, poetry performed by Evelyn Cook, and live music by local artist Just Chuck. It is also bingo day. Grab a friend, loved one, or just yourself and celebrate with your senior center family.

The center recently received funding from Johnson County Bank and an anonymous donor to host its annual senior prom. This year’s event will be held at Ridges at Deer Run on May 7. The Johnson County High School Culinary Arts program will cater for the event. For more information you can call the center and reserve your spot.

Thanks to the Arts Build Communities Grant, the Johnson County Senior Center has been able to provide a variety of different classes for people of all ages. Inclement weather has caused some rescheduling, so February will hold a mix of two separate courses: the photography classes with Tia Thomas that have been postponed and a creative writing/storytelling class taught by Evelyn Cook and Terri Morris. These will both take place on Fridays at 1 pm and 2 pm respectively. See the exact schedule in this month’s calendar.

The center makes a point to honor its veterans. Each month, a veteran is chosen to be in the spotlight. This month’s chosen veteran was American Legion Sergeant at Arms David Stout. A new veteran is chosen each week and can be nominated online at johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com. Next month’s honoree will be announced at the February 23 Veterans’ Cafe.

Upcoming Trips

The center takes a variety of trips locally and within a few hours of the area. For example, the monthly Walmart trip with Tonya for February will be to Elizabethton. This will take place on February 7, and attendees will go out to eat per usual.

The final payment for the Diamond Tours first trip of the year is due by March 15. Seniors signed up for this trip will travel to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Plymouth for the last full week of May. The trip includes museum visits, tours, and so much more.

The Johnson County Senior Center is a nonprofit organization serving seniors age 60 and above. Membership is free. Keep an eye on the

center website and newsletter for more information on events, trips, and activities available.