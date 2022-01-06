Senior Center looking forward to the new year

Submitted

by Meg Dickens

As the new year begins, many people take a moment to look back at the events, triumphs, and struggles of last year. The Johnson County Senior Center staff and volunteers have been hard at work with their shared resolution to continue improving the center. This includes a variety of planned and unknown improvements in the future. To quote Director Kathy Motsinger, “we can’t wait to serve you in the upcoming year!”

In 2021, the senior center has housed several new and long-time programs based in fitness, such as Silver Sneakers, Zumba Gold, and the exercise room to name a few. According to the center records, over 550 unduplicated parties participated in exercise activities throughout the year. This is one of the areas where the center was able to add more equipment to fit interest.

The center hosts multiple events each month, averaging several per week. As a way to help with that, the center recently installed a stage. Said addition is one of the most recent upgrades and has graced the center since the beginning of November. So far, it has been used for presentations, events, and live music.

The most recent focus for improvements has been a quiet area. The sizeable, open space of the former atrium building can become loud when filled with people talking, creating music, and taking classes. The center has received one grant and has applied for another to help expand the current small classroom into a larger area that includes a library and more privacy for activities such as support groups and computer learning.

The center is a nonprofit and would not be what it is today without the generous contributions of money, supplies, and time from various organizations and individuals. For example, MyRide Johnson County recently celebrated its third anniversary, and after providing over 1,600 rides in 2021 and more than 3,300 since its beginning, not a single driver has asked for gas money reimbursement. Similar levels of devotion led to nearly 22,500 meals delivered in 2021 thanks to the Meals on Wheels nutrition program and other donors that made it possible to deliver all across Johnson County from Shady Valley to Trade.

The center staff and volunteers are looking forward

to moving forward with

current plans and looking

for more ways to keep improving the area and services offered on-site. To stay up to date on events, trips, and planned improvements, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com.