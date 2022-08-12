Senior Center fundraises for expansion project

Johnson County Senior

Center Submission

As autumn quickly approaches and the cost of building supplies remains high, the Johnson County Senior Center hopes to soon begin work on its expansion project.

Charging no membership fee, the Johnson County Senior Center serves local seniors ages sixty and above. Every week the Center offers a wide variety of activities, educational services, fitness and recreation, daily meals at the Center, as well as delivered meals through the Meals on Wheels program, and transportation through its MyRide service, a volunteer transportation program.

For several years the Senior Center has been looking to expand its current space, wanting to create a multi-purpose room to work as a classroom, conference room, and library. The current room is quite small, barely providing enough space for a table, a handful of chairs, and seven people.

“We really need a private space for groups like the Writing Club, Improv Club, the Loveable Ladies, Grief Counseling, Bible Studies, and so much more,” Kathy Motsinger, the director of the Johnson County Senior Center, said. “We also really want it to function as a library. Our current library shelves are on the floor. The new shelves will be higher…I love to promote literacy and keep our members busy at home, especially those who live alone.”

Before the Covid Pandemic, the original expansion project bid from Greer Co, LLC came to $47, 380. However, due to the rising cost of building supplies, the bid was later adjusted to $67, 250, far exceeding the grants, donations, and funds raised by the Senior Center.

To pay for the expansion without depleting the general fund which goes to meeting local food insecurity and transportation needs, the Senior Center is currently working to raise about $20,000. In order to do so, the Center has created flyers for a ‘mail out’ fundraiser and is working together with Modern Woodmen of America to complete a matching grant, which means once the Center raises $2,500 then Modern Woodmen will match it.

“Our main goal [at the Senior Center] is keeping our members young at heart and physically active,” Kathy said. “We want to help alleviate the insecurities our older population has, such as transportation and loneliness. We would like to encourage them to come spend time with us at the Center.”

For more information about the expansion project, how to help or how to donate, contact the Johnson County Senior Center at 727-8883. For follow-up information on the Center’s fundraising projects and goals, check out its Facebook page or website at www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com.