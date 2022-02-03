Self Sufficiency Program assists local college students

Kaitlin Lowe, Adrianna Canter and Jason Stanley are participating in the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency’s Self Sufficiency Program. The program’s goal is to aid individuals in education

or job training to establish independence and stability. Photo by Teresa P. Crowder

By Teresa P. Crowder

Freelance Writer

For the first time ever, Johnson County has three young adults participating in the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency’s Self Sufficiency Program. Adrianna Canter, Kaitlin Lowe, and Jason Stanley live in Johnson County and drive out of town to attend college classes.

UETHA is a leading nonprofit providing support, direction, and education to those living in and around Johnson County, Tennessee.

The offerings provided by the UETHA range from assistance with your rent and utilities to help those wishing to further their education a leg up toward their goals.

Self Sufficiency Program is directed to aid individuals gain education and/or job training to set them on the journey of independence and stability. They work with clients in this program to set and accomplish goals, overcome barriers, and successfully assess progress to become self-sufficient.

Lowe and Canter are in the nursing program at Virginia Highlands Community College.

“Going to college and keeping up your grades isn’t easy for anyone,” Canter said. “I decided to do this program because it does take some of the stress off by not worrying as much about buying books or supplies I may need.”

Lowe agreed and said, “The main reason I decided to join this program is to help pay for gas to and from school. My friend Adrianna and I are in Nursing school in Abingdon, Virginia. This means we must drive about 45 minutes (30 miles), 2-3 times per week for class. We have several clinical days where we must drive anywhere from Abington to Bristol. This program has helped me in so many ways. I use the money to buy gas to and from school, which has been such a blessing. I use it to buy books or anything that I need for school. It helps me buy my lunch as well.”

Stanley drives to East Tennessee State University and is an English major. He sees himself “working as an editor at a magazine” in the next 5 years. He also adds that as a goal, he wants “to be able to support my future family and me without having any financial burdens.”

For more information about this program or any other services UETHA offers, contact 423-246-6180. Follow prompts to get to the Johnson County Office ( press 3 then 6 to get to this office ) 423-525-2854

Web: uethda.org

Address: 784 S Shady Street,

Mountain City, TN 37683