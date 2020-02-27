Search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell continues

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The search continues for 15-month-old, Evelyn Mae Boswell, following a Statewide AMBER Alert issued on behalf of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month.

Evelyn is a white female, 2 ft tall, 28 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to officials, Evelyn was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

Evelyn was entered as a missing child on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, but was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also issued a statement Saturday, February 22, saying that more than 300 leads have been followed since issuing the AMBER Alert.

“None, however, has produced any credible sightings regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Boswell,” the statement read. “During the investigation, authorities have received a number of conflicting statements. That, combined with the fact that Evelyn was not immediately reported missing, makes this a complicated case.”

Posted on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Sullivan County, on Friday, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy stated, the reward for the safe return of Evelyn Boswell has been established, which has now surpassed the $50K.

Contributors to the reward include Sheriff Jeff Cassidy – $1,000, Storage Source One Self-Storage-$2,500,

Alan Levine – $5,000, Ballad Health – $25,000, Fuller Paving Group – $2,000, Indian Springs Armory – $500, Tommy Boswell Sr. – $10,000, Tommy Boswell Jr. – $10,000, and Krazy Gringo’s- $450.00. The list continues to be updated.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn, please contact

the Sullivan County

Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND.