Safe Baby Court Gift Drive Exceeds Expectations

Leah Charland started the Safe Baby Court holiday gift drive in 2020 Photo submitted

By Tate Davis

Freelance Writer

“We had a tremendous response.” Safe Baby Court Community Coordinator, Leah Charland says the program’s holiday gift drive “exceeded expectations.”

There are currently twelve Safe Baby Courts in Tennessee focusing on children from birth to age four. Parents entering the court have lost custody of their children, often because of substance abuse. The court helps parents identify their needs and access resources to create long-term success.

The team consists of childcare workers, therapists, case managers, and more. While reunification is the goal, the program helps vulnerable babies achieve a safe and stable forever home. There are times when parents realize a baby’s forever home may not be with them, and adoption is an alternative.

“We had so many people willing to help,” Charland said. “It was amazing. We will distribute gifts in a week or two. A lot of the families we work with are at poverty level. We were able to help all of the sibling groups instead of cutting off at a certain age.”

Charland mentioned that the Doe Valley Dollar General store employees took it upon themselves to donate “five huge boxes” with “tons of items families need.” Workers at the Laurel Bloomery location also contributed. Coupled with those from across the community, their donations will help 45 to 50 kids.

Last year, Charland learned one family with a four-year-old girl had only been able to give her a used doll the previous Christmas. “They didn’t have the money to do anything else. Mom and dad were both in tears when we gave presents last year. They sent me tons of pictures of the kids opening gifts on Christmas morning.” Under Charland’s leadership, the Safe Baby Court started the gift drives last year. It has been a godsend for many.

Johnson County’s program currently has 17 cases serving 24 children. Four families with parents have graduated so far this year. “We had a child exposed to drugs at birth. Mom and dad worked hard for about a year and a half, completing alcohol/drug assessments, therapy, parenting classes, and family services to regain custody of their children,” Charland says. “They went all out. It was a huge success.”

In a recent interview, Judge William “Bliss” Hawkins said bringing the program to Johnson County marked one of the high points in his twenty-five years on the Juvenile Court. “Methamphetamine and every drug you can think of is here, being bought and sold. It has ruined families. You can take care of the child, but that alone won’t solve the problem. Children love their parents. We’re trying to get these parents in shape to get their children back. The alternative is terminating parental rights,” Hawkins said.

The Safe Baby Court aims to avoid that outcome when possible. “This is not about what parents have done wrong. It’s about trying to work in the best interests of the child,” Charland says. “We place kids in a pre-adoptive foster home, so they aren’t getting juggled from foster home to foster home.”

Safe Baby Court cases are much more intense than the typical dependency or neglect case in Juvenile Court. There are monthly meetings and hearings, with lots of face-to-face interactions. Charland says, “If there are [problems], we can get in on the front end, instead of waiting three or four months and seeing they aren’t doing what they need to do.”

Funding for Johnson County’s Safe Baby Court runs through 2025. Charland is encouraged to see the state rolling the program out to new counties and hopes the funding will continue.