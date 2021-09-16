Rescue DOG set to expand, provide mobile service

Melissa Gentry of Rescue DOG and End of Life Sanctuary poses with puppies at the Harbin Hill Road facility. Rescue DOG is set to renovate its current building in a three-part process reportedly tripling the indoor kennel space. Online photo.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

After 21 years of work, Melissa Gentry’s dream is becoming a reality. Her nonprofit animal shelter, Rescue DOG and End of Life Sanctuary, now has the means to expand. Through this, she hopes to help more animals in the community both inside and out of the rescue.

“It’s taken 21 years, but we are now where we can expand and hopefully leave something for the county to always have for years to come,” Gentry told The Tomahawk. “My dream has always been to never turn any dog away. With the wonderful help of amazing rescue partners, we have been pretty successful. However, we always want to do more so that no animal is without a comfortable place to stay, a full belly, proper medical care, and tons of love.”

Gentry will be renovating the current facility and expanding through a three-part building renovation. This will reportedly triple indoor kennel space. Additionally, the project will add a full exercise yard and a new intake/medical facility.

“Johnson County is home, and we want to provide the best for the animals and citizens that will last for many years to come,” Gentry explained.

Locals most likely know about the mobile spay and neuter clinics that come around each year. As part of the expansion, this service will be available monthly through Rescue DOG. Gentry estimates it will be up and running by December 2021 and operate on a “Pay What You Can” basis.

Rescue DOG and End of Life Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization operating through donations. Atthis time, Gentry needs dry and canned puppy food to help feed the more than 55 puppies housed at the shelter currently. Any items or monetary donations can be dropped off onsite, mailed to 977 Harbin Hill Road in Mountain City, or dropped off at Mountain City Antiques. For more information on Rescue DOG, visit the Rescue DOG website or Facebook.