Reece focuses on family, church, art, community in retirement

Recently retired Johnson County Bank employee, artist, and community advocate Temple Reece plans to focus more on Family, church and her role as Assistant Director of the Johnson County Center for the Arts Photo Karla Prudhomme

Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

Patrons of Johnson County Bank will have one less familiar, smiling face to greet them as long-time employee Temple Reece recently retired after almost twenty years of loyal service.

Starting out as a teller in 2002, Temple cross-trained in all departments but found her niche in ‘New Accounts,’ as she dealt directly with new customers.

“Working with new customers was something I loved, and I will miss that, I guess that’s the counselor side coming out, as I genuinely cared about the customers I worked with,” she said.

Though the community may know Temple as an employee of Johnson County Bank, Temple has also served the community as a licensed counselor for over thirty years, certified as an Alcohol and Drug Counselor, a Criminal Justice Specialist, and a certified Clinical Trauma Professional.

Working exclusively for Mountain City Funeral Home, Temple is also a state-licensed Pre-need Insurance Agent and Pre-need Counselor.

When asked what she would do upon retirement, Temple was quick to state that her idea of retirement is not typical but does include a reduction in the activity and time previously given to some of the organizations she has worked with so diligently over the years.

“My family, my Church, my role as Assistant Director at Johnson County Center for the Arts, counseling those in need, and advocating for my community is very important to me, and focusing on them is a good place for me now,” she said.

Temple has been an exemplary community advocate, worker, and leader, giving much of her time and talent to various non-profit organizations that benefit Johnson County and its residents.

Temple has held leadership positions for many

local organizations, including Kiwanis, Civitan, Positive Thinkers, Johnson County Arts Council, and Johnson County, Community Hospital Foundation, has served as

a board member for Heritage Hall Theater, United Way

of Johnson County, Relay

for Life, Isaiah 117 House, Long Journey Home Musical Heritage Event, and

continues in her role as

Assistant Director for the Johnson County Center for the Arts.

“I plan to continue working with children in the ‘Sunshine and Smiles’ program at the Center for the Arts,” stated Temple, “as teaching art classes and providing them art supplies can lead to such positive outcomes.”

She is looking forward to working on the farm that she shares with her husband Mike, whom she is assisting in his election campaign.

Not the typical retired life, but a blessing to the community as a whole.

Wanting to relay her thoughts about her twenty years of service at Johnson County Bank, Temple Reece, gracious as always, said, “I will miss the staff and customers at Johnson County Bank, as I have made some really good friends there over the years- I wish the bank and everyone there great success, good health, and lots of happiness.”

