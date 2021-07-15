Recent flooding leads to waterline issues in Neva

Severe flooding happens on Lumpkin Rd. during a recent weather event. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Johnson Countians dealt with a variety of issues when it came to water at the beginning of July. Those in the Neva and Crackers Neck area seemed to get the brunt of it, including high waters, washed-out bridges, and

transportation loss tied to the two. As previously reported, the six inches of rain on July 2 kept first responders extremely busy. It also caused more possible safety issues than people may have foreseen. Washed-out waterlines and a broken mainline left Crackers Neck residents with potentially unpotable drinking water before taking precautions.

Officials advised residents in the Crackers Neck area to boil any water before drinking or cooking with said water because it may be contaminated. They were also encouraged to strain it through a clean cloth to remove sediment and other possible floating materials beforehand. Customers affected could pick up water from the Neva Fire Department with a limit of 10 gallons per family in containers provided by the customers. Locals reported seeing “milky” water in their homes during the incident. Since then, the Brownlow Utility District has taken action to correct the issue.

Officials from Brownlow jumped into action quickly. In less than a week since the incident, the company made adjustments and repairs to the point where the boil order put into effect was lifted on July 7. Brownlow Utility District General Manager Vivian Simcox shared notices via social media and reached out to the public to announce when the order was over.

“The boil water notice for Brownlow Utility District has been lifted as of 2:30 PM July 7, 2021,” announced Simcox. “Thanks again to everyone involved in getting water restored to our

customers so quickly!”

At the time of this article, The Tomahawk is unaware of any further complaints after the boil water notice ended. Brownlow Utility District is located at 3120 Roan Creek Rd in Mountain City. For more information on this company, call (423) 727-1393.