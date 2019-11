Reading Celebration at Mountain City Elementary

Books are magical! They allow readers to learn something new, expand their minds, and boost ones imagination. Most people have a favorite book and the students at Mountain City Elementary School are no exception. Students in grades Pre-K/Head Start-sixth grade designed creative projects highlighting their favorite book and projects were displayed in a Reading Fair for families and visitors to enjoy. The goal of the Reading Fair was to instill a lifelong love of reading. A first, second, and third place project was chosen from each classroom. The 2019 Reading Fair winners are:

Pre-K/Head Start: Mrs. Bauguess: 1st Place-Mason Brown, 2nd Covie Bauguess and 3rd Katelyn Creekmore; Mrs. Baker: 1st Place Samuel Bumgardner, 2nd Violet Evans and 3rd Lauren Begley; Ms. Brooks 1st Place-Paityn Laws, 2nd Bryson Ward and 3rd Cash Adams;

Kindergarten: Mrs. Crowder: 1st Place-Danielle Dickens, 2nd Aiden Jennings and 3rd Kayden Main; Mrs. Davis: 1st Place-Easton Bauguess, 2nd Casson Smith and 3rd Braylee Hammons; Ms. Strahan: 1st Place-Kynzleigh Blevins, 2nd Ava Hodge and 3rd Kolton Hicks; Mrs. Wills: 1st Place- Rylin Hansen, 2nd Ryleigh Bishop and 3rd Samuel Brown;

First Grade: Mrs. Arnold: 1st Place-Levi Bishop and Lena Hammons, 2nd Evan Perkins and 3rd Paisley Wilson; Ms. Hyder: 1st Place-Charlee Wells, 2nd Macy Hampton and 3rd Joseph Gambill; Mrs. Wilson: 1st Place-Easton Snyder, 2nd Kaylee Mahala and 3rd Mason Roark;

Second Grade: Mrs. Cornett: 1st Place-Braylen Hansen, 2nd Allie Mullins and 3rd Aaliyah Barnett; Mrs. Dunn: 1st Place-McKenzie Jennings, 2nd Aliyah Farrow and 3rd Kylee Cannon; Mrs. Wilson: 1st Place-Lilly Berger, 2nd Nyiah Reece and 3rd Cameron Baker;

Third Grade: Mrs. Childers: 1st Place-Clara Wilson, 2nd Aubrey Jennings and 3rd Ivy Abernathy; Mrs. Howell: 1st Place-Addie Ward, 2nd Serena Dowell and 3rd Sebastian Johnson; Mrs. Osborne: 1st Place-River Burgess, 2nd Tanner Leonard and 3rd Avery Blevins;

Fourth Grade: Mrs. Greer: 1st Place-Makenzie Dickens, 2nd Haidyn Farrow and 3rd Aiden Hope; Mrs. Icenhour: 1st Place-Jonathan Garza, 2nd Ashtin McCoy and 3rd Madelynn Long; Mrs. Long: 1st Place-Zackary Lipford, 2nd Brock Jones and 3rd Eli Norris;

Fifth Grade: Mrs. Chambers: 1st Place-Eli Horne, 2nd Summer Wells and 3rd Breyonna Clark; Mrs. Finney: 1st Place-Kacelyn Dunn, 2nd Ella Icenhour and 3rd Rylee Henson; Mrs. Graham: 1st Place-Chloe Johnson, 2nd Emma Brown and 3rd Nate Price.

Sixth Grade: Mrs. Gentry: 1st Place-Kayden Blevins, 2nd Chris Wilson and 3rd Hunter Paisley; Mrs. Henson: 1st Place-Josie Grindstaff, 2nd Emma Jennings and 3rd Darren Chappell; Ms. Oakley: 1st Place-Hayden Parker, 2nd Ethan Smith and 3rd Katie Timbs and Andrew Long.

Thanks to the staff, students, and families for supporting this event. Reading can make a difference in the academic success of all children.