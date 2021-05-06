Public opinion sought on Sink Mtn. Recreation Improvement Project

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Most Johnson Countians are aware of the Sink Mountain Boat Ramp. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), this ramp is the only “public access” to Watauga Lake for Johnson County citizens without physically leaving the county. The ramp closed in 2019. Both individual parties and government officials have been pushing for its repair nonstop since then. Now the USDA is proposing a plan to return access.

The ramp closed after landslides wreaked havoc, affecting approximately 300 feet of roadway. The Federal Highway Administration sent drill crews to gather data and engineers to find a way to regain stability, but the project cost fell around $5 million. Instead of repairing the current ramp at a high expense, the USDA plans to create a new facility 1.5 miles closer to Highway 67 (Doe Creek Road) to take its place. This facility will include “internal vehicular and pedestrian circulation, parking for single vehicles and vehicles with trailers, a boat launch with courtesy boat dock, fishing pier, and vault toilet.” According to County Mayor Mike Taylor, “this is a much-needed improvement for Johnson County.”

Not only will this project replace the old ramp, but it will also do a variety of other improvements, including extending the trail, replacing the culvert, and managing a new trail segment for hikers and pedestrians. Although the current trail will be extending,å approximately 1.5 miles of the past road will be decommissioned along with the previous recreation area.

“I have seen the proposal for developing sink Mountain boat ramp,” said local activist Dennis Shekinah. “I would love to see this fixed up.”

Mail written comments to Kelley at 4400 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, TN 37692. Digital comments should be sent to [email protected] formatted as an email, plain text file (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), Word document (.doc/.docx), or PDF. Include the subject line “Sink Mountain Recreation Improvement Project” on both types of comments, writing it on the envelope in the non digital format.

“The Cherokee National Forest, Watauga Ranger District, is proposing the Sink Mountain Recreation Improvement Environmental Assessment (EA), designed to improve public recreational opportunities on Watauga Lake,” said District Ranger Keith Kelley, “We are inviting you to submit comments to help refine the proposed activities.”