Primary Care Facility ready to serve Johnson County

By Veronica Burniston

Freelance Writer

After five long months of remodeling the Kellog Building on Cold Springs Road, the Northeast Tennessee Health and Home Care PLLC is ready and available to serve local healthcare needs.

The new clinic held its first

open house on Wednesday, November 18.

Partnered with Paul Sajdak of High Country Imaging, the clinic offers MRIs, X-rays, and blood work in addition to general healthcare services.

Kim Kleine, Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), diligently worked to open the clinic after “falling in love with home care.”

While working for a larger company, she previously provided home care service in five counties. When the company decided to stop the service, she was left with many patients who

still needed help. After

locating nurses for her patients in the four other counties, she focused her attention on her fifty-eight local patients.

“The only way to keep [my patients] was to create my own business,” Kleine said.

She noted how her desire to help them was her main driving force behind starting the clinic. “I got tired of watching patients become numbers…I believe in a

holistic approach to the whole person. You treat the person, not just their symptoms.”

At this moment in time, the clinic’s hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday is reserved for home care patient visits.

Soon, Kleine plans for the facility’s hours to reach further into the evening, possibly 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Eventually, the plan is

for the clinic to develop urgent care hours of 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Kleine also noted that in the spring, the County will pave and widen Kellog Drive, providing even better access for patients to the new facility.

“I’m willing to meet [my patients] where their healthcare needs are,” she said, “whether at home or in the clinic. It’s about people, not numbers.”

For more information about the Northeast Tennessee Health and Home Care PLLC located at 100 Cold Springs Road, contact the clinic at 460-3232.