Postcards coming for vehicle registration renewals

By Jill Penley

Freelance Writer

Tennessee Vehicle owners need to be careful when chucking junk mail as the state is now sending postcards to remind drivers of upcoming renewal dates. The postcards, which started mailing out this month, will replace the traditional letters, and the update is expected to save an estimated $500,000 in mailing expenses, according to a news release from the Department of Revenue.

“This is a more efficient, effective way to remind citizens about their upcoming registration renewals,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano in the news release.

Other states – such as Kentucky, Maine, Montana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming – also send postcard notices for registration renewals.Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the department encourages motorists to renew their registration online at www.tncountyclerk.com. If they do not have online access or the county does not have online renewals, renewals can be mailed to the local clerk at 222 Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683. The state website also allows registrants to sign up for email and text message reminders about renewal dates.

The Department of Revenue partners with the state’s 95 county clerks to administer vehicle title and registration in the state. Find more information about renewals, as well as a sample postcard, at tn.gov/revenue/renewals. The Department of Revenue is responsible for administering state tax laws and motor vehicle

title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with the laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During 2020, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit tn.gov/revenue.