 Plein Air Art produces talented winners

Cristy Dunn with her Community Show entry, Laurel Creek and Temple Reece with her Cultural Heritage winning painting. Submitted photos

By Elizabeth A. King

Freelance Writer

Johnson County Center for the Arts created the opportunity to introduce a form of art not often practiced in the area. Through a workshop, the event showcases local and surrounding county artists’ talents in the form of Plein Air.

Plein Air challenges artists to spread their creative wings by painting or sketching a picture on-site based on what they see in front of them.

The idea is to capture the moment using a medium of their choice. The selection of oil, acrylic, watercolor, or pastel is up to the creator; however, the muse for their painting had to incorporate one of the thirty-one cultural heritage sites in Johnson County.

Heritage points include the Trade Gristmill, The Clinton Chapel Church, Gentry Creek Falls Trailhead, Morefield’s Store, The Old Mill Music Park, and Laurel Creek Trail.

The Plein Air Community Show is displayed at the Art Center through October. As an added boon, the Art Center was featured in an ad in PleinAir Magazine. Copies of the magazine were generously given to the artists.

Lewis Chapman won Best in Show with his painting of the Morefield’s Store, Andrew Matherly took First Place with “The Artist’s Mountains,” Second Place winner Temple Reece presented “The Perfect Day-Laurel Creek Trailhead,” Christine Marshall took Third Place with “Villa Nova,” and Honorable Mention for “Fiddlin Fred” went to Temple Reece.

Center for the Arts Executive Director Cristy Dunn is elated with the success of the first Plein Air event and has already put the word out for the next year’s show, which will take place in October 2023.

When asked, Why Plein Air? Dunn replied, “the world lights up in September and October. I wanted to introduce the community to an art form not practiced here and highlight the county’s natural beauty.”

The expression of art is a gift not everyone has had

the privilege of knowing. Dunn and Temple Reece

appreciate the event’s first sponsor, The Estate of Dr. Nann-Alix Wickwire-McGrill.

Moving forward, the Art Center plans to lean on the generosity of sponsors to help purchase art supplies.

If interested in participating or supporting the Johnson County Center for the Arts, please contact Cristy Dunn or Temple Reece or view the website at www.jocoartcenter.org under, Get Involved, Donate.