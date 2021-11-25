Pickleball popularity soars, senior classes available

Submitted by

Meg Dickens

There has been a lot of interest surrounding the long-awaited pickleball field. Promptly before Hometown Service Coalition’s ribbon-cutting, kids were already taking to the courts to play. This sport is also highly popular among the senior population. USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) Ambassador Kerry Straw offered his services for a Johnson County Senior Center class this past Tuesday. The demand was so high that he has agreed to add this activity to the roster with lessons each Tuesday at noon, weather allowing.

Several seniors plan to use this new field to train for the Senior Olympics. There is already at least one planned team for the event. Several have also inquired about joining the lessons but have been unavailable so far. It seems likely that the classes will grow significantly as they become more publicized.

Pickleball, as a sport, came to be from a group of bored individuals who combined the equipment they had to have a fun time. The name stems from the group’s pet, Pickle, who reportedly kept stealing the ball. Individuals at the ribbon-cutting and Straw himself recounted this story on several occasions. To learn more about the sport, visit usapa.org. To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center, its events, programs, and trips, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com or view its social

media.