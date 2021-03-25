Pediatric therapy service opening in Mountain City

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Johnson County has had a lot of firsts in the last few years. That includes new types of businesses popping up in the area. Now one of Mountain City’s more recent residents is about to join the trend. Courtney Andersen is in the process of opening a pediatric therapy clinic locally. Mountain City Pediatric Therapy’s grand opening is on Thursday, March 25.

“When my husband and our family moved to Mountain City two years ago, I quickly noticed the significant lack of pediatric services,” Andersen explained when announcing her new business venture. “At the time I was focused on helping my husband grow his dental practice, but now I’m determined to help the children of Johnson County by providing much-needed therapy services.”

According to Andersen, the point of pediatric therapy is to help children “participate on the same level as their peers.” Children with “general developmental delays” or medical issues such as Down Syndrome (DS), Autism (ASD), Cerebral Palsy (CP), and Torticollis (Wryneck) can benefit from occupational therapy. Andersen is an Occupational Therapist (OT) specializing in Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD) and offers a variety of services.

Andersen finished her degree at the Medical School of Georgia in 2014. Since then, she has become a mother to two young boys. According to Andersen, her work has made her a better mother.

“My kids are healthy,” Andersen explained. “The kids I deal with usually are not. Being an OT helps me understand what kids need to do to do well and allows me to love more and be more empathetic.”

Johnson County had access to OT before now through the school system, Andersen explained, but only for children ages four and up. She believes that “early intervention is key” and “much needed.”Children generally enjoy their sessions. Her go-to tool is a swing, which children find calming.

“I’m doing my job right if they think we’re just playing,” Andersen explained.

Andersen currently is running the business on her own but hopes to expand out as interest grows, hiring a Physical Therapist (PT) and Speech Therapist (ST). For now, the office will be open on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. but will expand hours as needed and include after-school hours.

Mountain City Pediatric Therapy is located at 144 Calvary Lane in Mountain City. Ask a doctor if your child could benefit from occupational therapy. If so, have him or her fax an OT order to (423) 727-0730 or email it to [email protected], for an evaluation and development plan. At the time of this article, Mountain City Pediatric Therapy only accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance. Direct any questions to Andersen at (423) 218-9729 or visit the Facebook Page.