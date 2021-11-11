Parsons crowned Miss East Tennessee

Johnson County native Taylor Parsons, second from left, was crowned Miss East Tennessee and the winner of the Deniese Cater Memorial Award for Overall Talent. Online photo.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County was again well represented during the Miss Greene County, and Miss East Tennessee pageants held last week at Greeneville Middle School.

Among the winners were the county’s very own Taylor Parsons, who was crowned as Miss East Tennessee, and winner of the Deniese Carter Memorial Award for Overall Talent.

Other winners, joined Parsons included Hannah Conway,

First Runner-Up to Miss East Tennessee and winner of the Dale Ann Dyke Memorial Award for Overall Social Impact Pitch & Onstage Interview; Chloe Napier,

East Tennessee’s Outstanding

Teen; Anna Parlapiano, Greene County Outstanding Teen and

winner of the Deniese Carter

Memorial Award for Overall Talent; Kaitlyn Turner, Miss Greene County; London Morelock, First Runner-Up to Greene County Outstanding Teen and winner of the Dale Ann Dyke Memorial Award for Evening Wear and Onstage Interview; Katelyn Justice, First Runner-Up to East Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen. Not pictured is Maddie Ratliff, First Runner-Up to Miss Greene County.

Parsons has been in the spotlight as she represented her county and her state with faith, dignity, and optimism at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition in Orlando.

The Red Cross advocate has promised to continue her message of blood donation through her Miss America Outstanding Teen, MTOT platform, “The Color Red,” and continue to conduct interviews and speak at many events across the state.

“I am thankful to this organization that promotes service, style, scholarship, and success, and I am honored to continue to serve Tennessee for the rest of my reign,” she said in a recent interview.”

The MAOT is a sister program of the Miss America Organization

that promotes academic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living, and community involvement for girls between 13 and 17.

At each MAOT, nearly $200K in scholarship grants are handed out among the 52 contestants.

Thanks, Taylor, for all your hard work.