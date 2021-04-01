Overnight fire destroys Laurel Bloomery home

By Tamas Mondovics

A home in Laurel Bloomery was the latest casualty of another early-morning fire this week, leaving a family in shock. According to Emergency 911 Director Kevin Colson, the call came in at around 3:30 a.m., prompting volunteer firefighters from several area stations to respond to the flames that engulfed David and Julie Chestnut’s home, located at 2965 Sugar Creek Road, by the time of their arrival.

“The home was occupied and evacuated without injuries to the family members,” Colson said. “Unfortunately, the house itself was a complete loss.”

Five trucks and 16 emergency personnel responded to the scene, including members of the Damascus, VA fire department. Colson said it took the crew about three hours to put out the flames. The units left the scene around 6:30 a.m. with some of the structure still smoldering, visible to early morning commuters from the community.The family has reportedly lost everything, but the consensus is that “it could have been worse.”

“Fortunately, they made it out alive,” said Ralph Morefield of Mountain City, referring to Julie and three children.

Julie told firefighters that when they woke and noticed what was going on, “the whole house was filled with smoke.” As is the case after such a disaster, the Chestnuts need support. Julie’s mom Sheila Morefield would like to thank everyone in advance for their support.

“They lost everything,” Sheila said. “They did not even have shoes on.”

The community is encouraged to reach out to the family to help them as they go through this difficult time. To donate items, or to assist the family financially, please contact Sheila Morefield at (423) 727-7556.