Organizers confident in weekend 5K

Map of Mountain City Mammoth 5K race course. File photo.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

The Mountain City Mammoth 5K will happen this Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 4. Despite a slew of recent event cancelations and changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are confident in moving forward. According to coordinators, the open mountain air and distance between participants set this event apart from the others.

“Those events are often ones where people gather together closely or indoors,” Mountain City Mammoth President Jordan Roark explained to The Tomahawk. “Our event is outdoors, and people are more than welcome to wear a mask if they so choose. By nature, this event has a very low risk of transmission, seeing as it is a 5K run where people most definitely will be spread out as well as it being held exclusively outside.”

Tennessee is one of many states currently referred to as a “red zone.” According to the Center for Public Integrity, this means that the area has more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population, or more than 10 percent of test results are positive. This reasoning caused the Long Journey Home, which was set to take place at the same time as the Mountain City Mammoth 5K, to switch to a purely virtual festival, according to Johnson County Center for the Arts Director Cristy Dunn.

According to Roark, there has been no news or requests to cancel from the Town of Mountain City. He plans to meet with the Johnson County Health Department this Thursday to discuss the event further and any extra precautions needed. At this time, Roark is confident that the event will continue as planned and hopes to raise a lot of funds for the three nonprofits involved: The Johnson County Senior Center, Pregnancy Support Center of Johnson County, and Freddy’s Car Care.

About the Mountain City Mammoth 5K

The Mountain City Mammoth is a community-focused event open to people of all ages. Organizers hope to promote fitness and Mountain City to runners from all around the area. The route starts at Ralph Stout Park, follows the road towards the Food Distribution Center, circles JCMS and JCHS, and heads back towards Ralph Stout Park along West Main Street. First aid and water stations will be available along the route.

At the time of this article, the event has 27 sponsors and 93 registered participants. Last-minute sign-ups are available on-site on race day and online up to race day. If possible, organizers hope to make this an annual event. Find out more at mountaincitymammoth.com or Facebook.