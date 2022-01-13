New Years’ resolutions in spotlight at JCSC

Senior Center Staff presents Dee Simerly with Avalon Hospice Care 8 beautiful lap blankets made by the “Chicks with Sticks” Knitting Circle. Photos submitted

The Johnson County Senior Center focused on the New Years’ spirit when reopening for 2022.

Full of the hope of new beginnings and refocusing on goals, members, staff, and volunteers prepared for the year.

“Happy New Year,” Director Kathy Motsinger announced. “It’s going to be a great 2022!”

On the days since its reopening, various celebrations have been going on. The original party was set for Tuesday, January 4, but continued to Thursday, January 6, as inclement weather limited those who could come to the center. Because of this, the center essentially had two parties. Accumulatively, the two celebrations had live music from Randy Dandurand, games, treat bags, trivia, and Bingo from Avalon Hospice.

As part of both celebrations, members, staff, and volunteers shared resolutions for the year.

Motsinger also pulled resolutions from 2020 to let people check to see if they met their expectations. Most at least partially did. Goals included weight loss, travel, better health, a closer walk with God, acting more intentionally, and more.

The center is working towards its list of resolutions for the upcoming year. As always, one of these resolutions is to improve senior quality of life. The Chicks with Sticks knitting and crochet circle helped with the first charitable donation of the year by creating lap blankets and afghans for hospice patients. Staff presented Dee Simerly from Avalon Hospice with these creations to share with his patients.

The senior center has a long history with Simerly and Avalon Hospice. Simerly sponsors one of the center’s favorite events, bingo, every first Thursday of the month. He is one of the only individuals out of town that the center can consistently count on to show up for events. He shares essential information about his company while also having fun with everyone at the center.

“They are always so genuine, caring, and appreciative of the smallest gestures,” Simerly explained about center members. “The donation of the beautiful, handmade lap blankets is a prime example. They took the time and put in the work to bring comfort to people they probably will ever meet or even know their names.

Unfortunately, you don’t find that very often in our world today. I look forward to our hour together each month. I truly love these people and this community.”

Many members have shared the same sentiments about Simerly. For more information on Avalon Hospice, visit avalon-hospice.com or call (423)484-8088.

The Johnson County Senior Center is a nonprofit group that provides services to seniors age 60 and older with exceptions, including these types of outreach projects. For information on projects, events, and trips at the center, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com.