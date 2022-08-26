New Warden appointed at Northeast Correctional Complex

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

A new warden has been named at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) in Mountain City. Brian Eller has been appointed to serve in the facility’s highest position, effective August 16.

Eller succeeds former Warden Bert Boyd, who was promoted to Middle Region Correctional Administrator in July.

“Brian’s tremendous commitment to NECX is evident in his long-standing service at the facility,” said Assistant Commissioner of Prison Operations Lee Dotson. “With diligence and hard work, Brian has shown commitment to the department and the institution by his continued growth and professional development.”

Eller started his career with the Tennessee Department of Correction in 2003 as a Correctional Officer.

“I am incredibly humbled to be appointed Warden of the Northeast Correctional Complex,” Eller said.

Over the last 18 years, he has been promoted to Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being appointed Associate Warden of Security.

“I can personally attest to the tremendous work that occurs here,” he said, while commenting on the daily operation at NECX. “The work we do in corrections is difficult on the best of days and not unlike law enforcement agencies across the country, we have experienced challenges related to both a global pandemic and labor shortages.”

Eller’s years of experience combined with his numerous professional certifications from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Wardens Peer Interaction Program make him an asset to NECX and TDOC.

In support of the current staff at NECX Eller said, “The men and women who come in here every day are some of the best correctional professionals to ever wear the TDOC badge and I look forward to leading them as we continue to build on the work we have been doing in recent years including our efforts toward recruitment and retention of quality staff, enhancing contraband interdiction, and providing quality programming opportunities for our population.

As for his commitment to the facility and the work to be done, Eller added, “We have a mission to ensure this facility is safe and secure and to provide the men in our custody with

opportunities for rehabilitation. I aim to do all I can as Warden to see that mission through.