New Salon celebrates grand opening

Makayla Houghton, the center owner of Daydream Salon, cuts the ribbon on her new shop during a ceremony last Saturday in Mountain City. The new salon is a great addition to the business community and gives testimony to the ongoing growth in the city and Johnson County, TN. Submitted Photo

By Jinifer Rae

Freelance Writer

Saturday, October 1, was a special day for one young business owner, Makayla Houghton, as she celebrated the grand opening of Daydream Salon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located at 1971 S. Shady Street Suite B, Mountain City, the celebration of the opening of the new shop was attended by a sizable group, including Tenessee House Representative Scotty Campbell (District 3), who offered words of wisdom and encouragement for the new business.

“In my opinion, customer service is the most important part of any business,” Campbell said. “In state government, we try to keep taxes as low as possible so businesses like this can start and do well. My hope is that folks support this business and that it is successful for years to come.”

Campbell added, “Makayla comes from a good family I have known for many years. Having worked with her grandfather, Howard Morefield, at Henson Funeral Home and getting to know her grandmother, Linda Morefield, through her work at the courthouse… then serving in the past with her father as a volunteer firefighter, I have been able to see this family’s commitment to our community firsthand.”

While visitors could enjoy refreshments and cake, the atmosphere made everyone feel welcome; a feeling started at the beautiful pink door.

“I wanted to make a place where my clients feel welcome,” said Houghton.

Daydream Salon offers men’s, women’s, and children’s haircuts, coloring services, and makeup packages.

A special service many appreciate in Mountain City is invisible bead extensions. “I am invisible bead extension certified, and as far I know, I am the only one who does that in this area,” she said. “Last I checked, the closest place was forty miles.”

According to their website, Invisible Beading is a patented method to attach hair extensions, eliminating damage and discomfort to the client’s hair. The method requires special education, and upon completing the course, a certification is bestowed.

The salon may be celebrating a grand opening, but Houghton is not new to the craft. While working for the last few years, she has built

up a clientele of regular customers who appreciate her skills.

“I love how Makayla cuts my hair,” said Tamas Mondovics. “She does a fabulous job.”

Houghton grew up in Mountain City and wanted her business to be in the town she loves. “I love Mountain City; we need more small businesses,” Houghton said. “Small businesses are vital to a small town,” To give back to the community she loves, Houghton offers discounts to first responders and active and retired military with identification. Also, during October, a portion of the proceeds from pink peek-a-boos will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Daydream Salon is open Tuesday through Friday, 10-6, and Saturday, 10-2. For appointments, please call (423) 460-1298.