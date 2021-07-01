New Café brings taste and comfort to downtown

A” Latte Café owner Tina Murray, left, and her young baristas, Makenzie Poe, Leah McCloud, and Abby Blevins, pause for a photo on opening day last week. The shop is now open, offering a variety of tasty treats with its primary focus on serving up a great selection of hot and cold drinks, including espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Johnson County residents, who are hoping to see continued growth in the region, including improving the local economic business landscape, such as Main Street, downtown Mountain City, now have one more reason for optimism. It seems in recent months, a vote of confidence for opening up some small businesses has taken center stage, as well as a sizable measure of community support for new stores and amenities.The most recent example of such an effort is “A” Latte Cafe, a brand new coffee shop owned and operated by Tina and Brad Murray located at 310 W. Main Street in the heart of Mountain City, TN.

While serving up various tasty treats, pastries, and other goodies, Tina said the shop’s primary focus is coffee of various types, such as espresso, latte, and cappuccino.

“We are featuring cold drinks, such as iced coffee, iced tea, and other non-caffeinated beverages,” she said.

As it is, or should be the case with every café or coffee house, it’s the taste that gets the final say. But, to make a great impression, good coffee shops offer a comfortable and welcoming setting. No shortage of that with the town’s newest addition, “A” Latte Cafe. Tina and Brand have been working tirelessly for the past few months to bring the new establishment up to the required building standards and provide a place where taste and flavor, comfort and warmth, quiet noise, and good friends meet, befitting the shop’s ultimate purpose. Now, that makes a good coffee shop.

As for Tina, all of the above is a must-have. Plans for working with the community, supporting local schools, tapping into the town’s musical heritage, and bringing the best possible customer service possible are all on the roster.The shop is now open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, please call (423) 460-3939.