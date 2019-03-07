National Bird Month can benefit avian and human health

By Meg Dickens

Pets combat loneliness and stress. These health benefits make pet ownership a highly attractive idea, and pets need people just as much as we need them. National Bird Feeding Month is the perfect time to makes a few feathered friends.

National Bird Feeding Month originates with Illinois Congressman John Porter. Porter made the proclamation on February 23, 1994. This makes National Bird Feeding Month a national event. It is supported by bird supports groups of all sizes, such as the National Bird-Feeding Society (NBFS) and the Wild Bird Centers of America.

“Individuals are encouraged to provide food, water, and shelter to help wild birds survive,” said Porter. “This assistance benefits the environment by supplementing wild bird’s natural diet of weed seeds and insects.”

This time of year is especially rough for backyard birds. Food supplies dwindle throughout the winter, and snow covers quite a bit of the remaining food. Experts suggest offering birdseed. This food source is high in energy. Birds will return to the food source, which creates an opportune time to bird watch.

Bird watching and feeding are common hobbies for all ages. Approximately one-third of the U.S. adult population choose to participate. This number is significantly larger in seniors.

This hobby can be a great topic of conversation. The National Audubon Society coordinates a free citizen-science project event called the Great Backyard Bird Count. Have fun while helping scientists better understand bird migrations and populations.

Enjoy National Bird Feeding Month and remember just how important it is to care for nature and for yourself. Find tips on how to best prepare your property for birds at Kaytee.com.