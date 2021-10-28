Mountain Farm & Craft Market poised for a spooky weekend market

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Organizers of The Mountain Farm & Craft Market were pleased to announce the celebration of Halloween on Saturday, October 30, from 9 a.m .-Noon.

“We encourage families to come out and bring the kids dressed in their costumes for trick or treating, coloring pages, cakewalks, and a fall photo booth,” said Deana Crider, with Mountain Farm & Craft Market.

To heat up the event, a hot pepper eating contest is also scheduled for 10 a.m., sponsored by Only Burns Twice Chili Peppers.

Organizers explained that ten contestant spots are available with an entry fee of $10; the winner takes all.

With colder weather on the horizon, the market

will move inside and start its winter hours beginning on Saturday, November 6,

from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month at the same location at the Neva Schoolhouse Commons 5500

Roan Creek Rd., in Mountain City.

The market is open year-round to provide fresh produce, locally sourced meats, baked goods, skincare/personal hygiene products, handmade craft items, and many special events that bring the community together. Come to the Mountain Farm & Craft Market to shop local, support your community, and always be welcomed by a smiling, friendly face.

Established in 2021, the Mountain Farm and Craft Market is a collection of vendors determined to provide “regular opportunities for the community” through bi-monthly scheduled events. These events offer locals the ability to shop, mingle, enjoy delicious food, music, and activities, as well as learn about local businesses and charities.

When asked about the Market’s interests and goals, several vendors voiced a

unified purpose of “building the community,” offering local families entertainment and activities, and

giving visitors and new residents the opportunity to forge relationships with other families.

The market also offers fresh produce, locally raised beef and pork, crafts, soaps, unique pieces of art, and much more! Stop by Rick’s booth to see his handmade knives and sheaths.

For more information about the Mountain Farm and Craft Market, visit its Facebook page. For comments, suggestions, and additional information, e-mail the Market at [email protected]