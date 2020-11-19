Mountain City man fatally shot during argument

By Tamas Mondovics

A man was fatally shot following an altercation last week on the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Mountain City, TN. According to Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church, officers were dispatched to 333 Industrial Dr, in Mountain City, around noon last Saturday and found Teddy Street, 49, on the ground dead on arrival. Street lived just a few houses over at 336 Industrial Dr. in Mountain City.

“The shooting was the result of a verbal altercation between Street and Jimmy Morefield,” Church said.

Church confirmed that Morefield, 55, of 791 J Shoun Road was subsequently questioned about his involvement in the shooting by Mountain City police but was later released.

“They knew each other, and Morefield claims self-defense,” Church said. “We are yet to determine if the shooting was justifiable.”

According to authorities, no charges have been placed at this time, but the incident will have to go before a grand jury. Church ensured that the shooting was an isolated incident, and the result of a personal dispute.

“We don’t see or hear of this kind of incident in our city,” he said, adding, “We will continue to investigate the incident.

The Tomahawk will provide updates as it becomes available.