Mountain City man dead after Monday evening crash

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

A Mountain City man is dead after a crash Monday evening near the 2,600 block of Old Highway 91 in Johnson County.According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver, 68-year-old Richard Lindsey of Mountain City, was driving west on Old Highway 91 when his 1993 Chevrolet “went partially off the right side of the roadway. He then crossed back across the road and off the left side, flipping the vehicle several times.”

The report added that Lindsey was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Officials also say that Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The investigation of the crash continues, but there are no reports on the involvement of any alcohol or drugs. The preliminary information of the crash and the opinion of the investigating Trooper Michael Brown, safety restraint would not have made a difference in the crash’s outcome.

Sadly, during 2019, there were a total of 204,591 traffic accidents in the state of Tennessee. The county that experienced the highest number of car accidents that year was Shelby, with a total of 39,423.Vehicle fatalities so far this year in Tennessee total 1,272. Officials say that failure to maintain a lane is the leading cause of fatal car accidents in Tennessee. Driving drunk is among the most common causes of car accidents in the state, while speeding is also a common cause of crashes.

For more information, please visit www.crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/.