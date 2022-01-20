Mountain City Elementary Teachers of the Year

Staff Report

Mountain City Elementary is pleased to announce its “Teachers of the Year” for the school year, 2022-2023. Representing grades PreK-4 th is Mrs. Samantha Childers, and Mrs. Sarah Jennings has been selected to represent grades 5 th -6 th .

Mrs. Childers, a third grade teacher, attended East Tennessee State University. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education and a minor in Child Psychology. Mrs. Childers is currently in her sixth year of teaching.

Mrs. Jennings is the K-6 th grades physical education teacher at Mountain City Elementary. She is a graduate of Emory and Henry College. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Health and Physical Education and a Master in Education degree.

Mrs. Jennings is currently in her fourth year of teaching.

When asked about the joys of teaching Mrs. Childers replied, “The most rewarding part of being a teacher is the relationships I build with the kids. It makes my day when the students I had previously come visit my classroom. I will always consider all my students ‘my kids’!”

Mrs. Jennings stated, “My favorite thing about teaching is having the opportunity to teach students from the time they start school in kindergarten to the time they leave

for middle school.

I have formed a lot of great relationships with students over the years and even if they don’t remember what I taught them, I hope they can say

I was a positive role model for them in their young life.”

The school wishes to congratulate Mrs. Childers and Mrs. Jennings on receiving the honor of Teacher of

the Year.