Miller heads school community outreach

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Johnson County School System has stepped up to help children and families in the community. Now the administration is taking this one step further by reaching out to the public with Student Support Services. Parents can request help by filling out a simple Google referral form. Each referral form asks basic questions such as contact information and which school your child attends. The form becomes more person-specific further down. Parents can ask for help for anything from tutoring and school supplies to behavioral and mental health issues. There are even spots to indicate if your family has become homeless and need assistance.

“We created a form for families to fill out if they find themselves in need,” Johnson County Schools announced. “Once the form has been submitted, a member of our Student Support Services Team will be in contact to further address your needs.”

Johnson County Schools Attendance Supervisor Edna Miller directly handles needs by either packing up goods, directing those in need to the right place, or contacting the proper institution for help. Miller got the idea during a recent Zoom conference and brought the idea to Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox, who approved wholeheartedly. Miller reports that she has served 10 families since this service became available approximately three weeks.

“Students needs need to be met to learn,” Miller said.

Miller emphasized that community outreach through the Student Support Services Referral Form is possible thanks to local businesses and individual donations. She plans to continue this service as long as funding holds. Before COVID-19, Miller ran the Loads of Laundry program through Lazy Day Market’s laundromat, which helped those in need to get clean laundry, and participated in other forms of student-oriented outreach.

Those in need can find the referral form online on the Johnson County Tennessee Department of Education Facebook page, the Johnson County Board of Education website, or directly here.

Anyone interested in donating can send a check or donation through Central Office, addressed to the Johnson County School System Family Resource Center.