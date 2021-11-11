Memorial fundraiser to help youth athletics

Submitted By

Meg Dickens

Sports are one of the most popular recreational opportunities in the community. Because of the current pandemic and other extenuating circumstances, these teams have limited access to regular funding through revenue sports. On the fourth anniversary of Steven Marshall’s death, November 3, his loved ones launched a GoFundMe page in his memory to help fund one of his passions, local athletics; the Steven Marshall Athletic Fund.

“This money will help our youth sports programs by providing much-needed monies for items such as uniforms, equipment, umpire/referee fees, etc., “father-in-law and self-proclaimed buddy to Marshall, Mike Hensley, explained. “It can go towards plaques, trophies, and even special needs such as the Wall of Champions.”

Marshall had a deep connection with local sports programs that lives-on

long after his passing. What originally started with

his sons’ interest in sports blossomed into a shared

passion and hundreds of hours of labor. Marshall worked with Little League, the Youth Football League, and Youth Basketball League. He partnered with former Tomahawk Sports Editor Tim Chambers to share statistics for public consumption and worked as a coach, assistant coach, and volunteer throughout the years.

“I want his memory to live on,” proclaimed Hensley. “His mother, father, brother, wife, sons, and all the youths’ lives that he touched deserve that.”

Through the Steven Marshall Memorial Athletic Fund, organizers’ first-year goal is to raise $1,000 for each mentioned sports program and continue this support annually. If donations exceed the initial $3,000, they would like to sponsor a motorcycle/dirt bike safety course this Spring or Summer. This seems likely as organizers report that two-thirds of the goal was raised less than 36 hours after the page’s initial launch. Within six days of the page’s launch, $1,595 has been raised.

“Johnson Countians are extremely kindhearted and generous,” Hensley said when asked about the public’s response. “Steven, I’m sure, would be humbled and extremely thankful.”

All donations go directly into Johnson County youth athletics. Anyone interested in donating to this cause may do so through the Steven Marshall Memorial Athletic Fund GoFundMe page or Farmers State Bank. Find out more information on Marshall and this cause at stevenmarshallfund.com.