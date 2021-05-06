MCE principal up for regional award

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Johnson County’s recognition rate is shooting through the roof in recent years. Now another local leader in education is being recognized by the state of Tennessee. Mountain City Elementary Principal Gay Triplett is a semifinalist for the 2021-2022 Regional Principal of the Year.

“We are excited to announce that Mountain City Elementary Principal Gay Triplett has been named a regional Tennessee Principal of the Year semi-finalist,” the Johnson County Department of Education announced via social media. “Her leadership, hard work, and dedication to our students is greatly appreciated. Join us in congratulating Ms. Triplett for this great honor!”

According to Tennessee government records dating back to 1991, Johnson County has never had a winner. Being nominated and making it this far is an honor in itself. At his point, two principals are between Triplett and the First Core Region category win, Chris Hampton from Dobyns-Bennett High School and Josh Simmons from Towne Acres Elementary.

“Each year, an outstanding public school principal earns distinction as the Tennessee Department of Education Principal of the Year (POY),” the Tennessee Department of Education explains. “This honor is reserved for school leaders who demonstrate superior abilities in managing and motivating students and faculties; evoking high standards; demonstrating a commitment to excellence; implementing innovative programs; and having a track record of exceptional gains in student learning.”

Triplett has a long history in education. She started working in education 19 years ago as a substitute teacher then worked her way up through the ranks, first to a teacher and then a principal. Because of her love for education, Triplett only accepted her promotion to principal under the condition she could continue to teach.

“It’s hard work, but you enjoy it,” Triplett said in a previous interview with The Tomahawk. “Education is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Mountain City Elementary, Triplett’s domain, is the most populated elementary school in Johnson County. It is also the second-largest elementary school in physical size. It covers approximately 12 acres of land, according to Johnson County Schools. To find out more about Triplett and Mountain City Elementary School, visit jocoed.net.

“It is an honor to have made it to the Principal of the Year regional semi finals,” Triplett told The Tomahawk. “I feel very blessed and appreciative to work at a great school with such talented and dedicated staff, students, families, and community.It is truly a team effort!”