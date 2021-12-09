McCulloch and Arnold Earn Johnson County’s GVSA

Written and submitted by Danielle Pleasant

Since 2008, the Volunteer Tennessee, Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award (GVSA) initiative has strived to recognize the outstanding efforts that make a difference in our communities throughout Tennessee.

Through this initiative, each of Tennessee’s 95 counties has the opportunity to select one youth and adult honoree to receive the Governors Volunteers Stars Award in recognition of their volunteer service in their respective community.

The 2021 Johnson County GVSA honorees are Katie McCulloch and Karla Arnold. These two individuals embody the volunteer spirit that Tennesseans are known for and have a passion for helping others.

Katie McCulloch, a Johnson County High School senior, is the 2021 GVSA Johnson County youth recipient. Katie’s spirit and dedication to serving others whole-heartedly sets her apart from many of her peers.

As a member of the cheerleading team, Katie is a student athlete. She is also an active member of numerous clubs, including the National Honors Society, Student Council, National Technical Honors Society, Health Occupations Students of America, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Beyond academics, she is also a Pleasant Grove Baptist Church member and volunteers at the Johnson County Senior Center. With plans to pursue a career in physical therapy, Katie has taken numerous health science classes and has built a rapport with her teachers.

One of those teachers lost her husband to a brain tumor in the past year. The Brad Reece Memorial Scholarship Softball Tournament was developed to honor his memory.

Katie was instrumental in the organization and success of this event, which will benefit youth for years to come. Her genuineness and respect for others and her motivation to accomplish great things will help Katie excel whereever she finds herself.

Karla Arnold is the 2021 Johnson County Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award adult recipient. Karla is most known for her passion for horses and agriculture.

Over the past fifteen-plus years, Karla has shared that passion with many youth and adults alike through training judging teams, volunteering with 4-H, coaching youth and hosting practice sessions, organizing local fun shows, and being instrumental in bringing a rodeo to Johnson County.

Karla’s most recent endeavors find her serving as vice president of the Johnson County Equine and Agriculture Association, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide a location and opportunities for families to enjoy livestock and equine shows and other agricultural events.

Karla and her husband Van own Cold Springs Farm, primarily raising cattle and horses when not in the fields or on a tractor.

They have mentored countless youth, teaching them the ins and outs of life on a farm.

Her agricultural background and knowledge led to her serving on the Johnson County Extension Agriculture Committee, giving guidance and support to extension programs that benefit numerous farmers and youth in Johnson County.

Volunteer Tennessee coordinates the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the State level. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25-member bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and advance

volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.

For more information about Volunteer Tennessee and the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards, please visit www.volunteertennessee.net.