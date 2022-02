Mayor Mike Taylor talks to 22 members of the Proud Citizens of Johnson County about plans for the upcoming Annual Spring Road Cleanup.

The meeting was held on Thursday, February 10, at the Johnson County Library Conference Room. Last year’s road pickup yielded more than a ton of trash from Johnson County roads.

A tentative date of Saturday, April 9, was approved, with April 23 as a backup in case of a weather event.

Photo by Dennis Shekinah