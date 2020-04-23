Mayor ends COVID-19 emergency declaration

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor declared an end to his Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, April 21. The Monday prior marked approximately three weeks under both the Emergency and the Safer at Home Declarations. As of this article, there are only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. More information on the subject should become available now that testing is more readily available.

Governor Bill Lee announced his intentions to end the Tennessee Safer at Home Order during an update on April 20. Mayor Taylor plans to follow suit. Both the county and state order will expire on Thursday, April 30. Other than allowing citizens more freedom, the end of Safer at Home will also allow the majority of businesses to reopen on the following Friday. Between these two declarations, the Johnson County Courthouse will reopen on Monday, April 27.

Stay tuned for more information on Johnson County and its actions during COVID-19.