Margie Stout celebrates 100th birthday

Margie Stout poses for a photo while celebrating her 100th birthday. Margie was a band sponsor in her senior year and represented Harlan County at a beauty contest in Knoxville, Tennessee. Submitted photo.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Mountain City resident Margie Stout celebrated her 100th birthday on October 31, 2021, anchored by a beautiful legacy that includes an amazing history, a large family, many friends, and an abundance of love from all who have the privilege of knowing her.

She was born in 1921 to Everett and Cleda Baker, attended Harlan Kentucky High School, Graduated in 1940, and then attended LMU, where she met and married Ralph G. Stout. The two were married for 75 years.

The couple moved to Mountain City and raised five children while maintaining a jewelry store. Ralph refereed basketball and football.

“Ralph did the refereeing, and I kept the jewelry store,” Margie said in an earlier interview.

She added that while Ralph traveled, she made sure “his referee uniforms were ready for the next game.”

The family took part in Margie’s birthday just as before with many friends celebrating a life that has touched so many and has seen many changes over the decades.

Family members have shared their heartfelt expressions, some emphasizing that they are the “lucky ones” to have such a special lady in their lives.

While celebrating 100 years, Margie continues to be as active as she can and is grateful for the attention, love, and care that so many have expressed in recent days.