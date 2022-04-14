Making memories at the Senior Center

Submitted by

Meg Dickens

The Johnson County Senior Center is always a flurry of movement. Trips, events, and daily activities ensure that there is always something available for everyone. The next few months show promise to be full of special memories.

Annual Events

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many events were canceled over the last few years. Now, things are returning to business as usual, and these events are back on.

The Easter party will be on Thursday, April 14. This event is sponsored by the Jason Campbell mayoral campaign and includes free meals, bingo, and live music by the Kody Norris Show.

Prom is just around the horizon for both JCHS seniors and center seniors. Tickets for the Johnson County Senior Center Prom went on sale on April 7 and will continue through April 27. This year’s theme is the Time of My Life, and the event will be held at the Ridges at Deer Run.

It will mirror the traditional prom experience, including dancing, a DJ, professional photography packages, and the crowning of a prom king and queen. Food will be catered by the JCHS Culinary Arts Department, and ticket costs go towards paying for the food. This event is made possible in part by Johnson County Bank.

New Experiences

A first-time special event is scheduled for the end of the month. Senior adults will face off against Johnson County High School seniors in pickleball Monday, April 25, at 6 PM. The Battle of the Ages is at the Cunningham Park pickleball courts, so bring your own chair, as there are no bleachers or other seating options at the field. The event is free, but concessions will be for sale. Donations would be greatly appreciated and would go towards a permanent pickleball court in the future. Door prizes will also be available, so remember to sign up.

The center is set to host its first-ever karaoke event on Friday, April 22 in honor of National Karaoke Week. The senior center is already a popular hub for music. It holds music lessons, weekly jams, and weekly gospel singing sessions. Crowds for these events have grown in the last several months, which shows there is interest. More details will be released closer to the event.

Trips

It is nearly time for one of the center’s big trips for 2022. Final payments were due for the week-long visit to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Plymouth trip by March 15. All those going on the trip will meet on May 10 at 6 PM for a center meet and greet to discuss details and any preparation needed.

During the event, Director Kathy Motsinger will pass out name tags and other materials the group may need for identification during the trip.

The second large trip of the year will be to Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, and the Black Hills of South Dakota in October.

All spaces are filled for this trip, but interested parties can add their names to the waiting list in case anyone chooses to drop out.

The Johnson County Senior Center is a nonprofit organization serving seniors ages 60 and above.

Membership is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com website, view the monthly newsletter, and follow the center on Facebook.

