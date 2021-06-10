Locals “back the blue” with donations

Sheriff Eddie Tester presents Nightline Inc’s Lee Collette with a plaque in appreciation of the tactical gear donation. Photo submitted by JCSO

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) took some time earlier this week to recognize a local company for donating supplies officials are using to issue extra protection to officers that could save lives. This donation will help officers assist the public while lessening potential harm.

The timing seems impeccable, considering National Police Week was only a few weeks prior. In the current climate, police officers have been having difficulties nationwide. Recent incidents of police deaths close to home, such as the officers killed in Boone, North Carolina, this May, have locals thinking about just how important it is to “back the blue” as they protect the public.

“This donation made it possible for the Sheriff’s Office to take a big step toward equipping our officers with the protective gear that is needed for emergency situations,” Sheriff Eddie Tester told the public. “Our officers now can keep the citizens of our community safe while keeping themselves a lot safer as well.”

Nightline Inc, a tactical equipment company in Mountain City, provided eight ballistic operator helmets, eight ballistic rifle vests, and three ballistic shields, all at no cost to the JCSO. Officials have already issued this protective gear to officers at the time of this article.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Lee and Jenny Collette and Sharon Genaille of Nightline that made this all possible,” said Tester. “Thank you, Nightline Inc, for backing the blue and helping to provide us with this equipment to keep us safe while we strive to keep our community safe.”

This is one of a few police-positive actions in the Johnson County community within the last month. In May 2021, several other local organizations provided smaller donations to show their appreciation and help others in the community. Johnson County Senior Center, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, and Farmers State Bank provided food, and the Women of Mountain City provided activity backpacks to appease children officers may come across in the line of duty.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is located at 216 Honeysuckle Street in Mountain City, Tennessee. Find out more about this branch of local law enforcement at johnsoncountysd.org, the Johnson County TN, Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or (423) 727-7761.