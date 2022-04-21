Local youth boast of talent at Piggy Bank Pageant
Submitted by Danielle Pleasant 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent II Johnson County Extension
That the popular Piggy Bank Pageant is a fun and creative project, there is little doubt. Not to mention, the event gets youth and families to think about increasing their savings.
As a part of the Tennessee Saves program through the University of Tennessee Extension program, the Piggy Bank Pageant encourages youth to build a unique and creative bank.
While the rules are pretty simple, the banks are anything but.
This year, twelve youth from across Johnson County showcased their creative talents entering banks ranging from pigs to robots and everything in-between. Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank of Mountain City sponsored the county contest, giving the top placing winners some cash to fill their banks.
Additionally, the winners in each grade level advance on to the state Piggy Bank Pageant through the UT Family and Consumer Science Department.
You can help support our youth by voting online April 18-25 at http://voteforthepig.tennessee.edu/.
Individuals can vote once per day per age category. Be sure to check out all the creative banks and vote online.
Winners
Pre-K – 1st:
1st Gabbie Pleasant
2nd Lily Henderson
3rd Mac Wright
2nd-3rd
1st Samuel Brown
2nd London Nicholson
4th
1st Sydney Nicholson
2nd Lilly Berger
5th
1st Jaycee Clawson
2nd Kearstan Jennings
6th-8th
1st Lucas Wolfe
2nd Asher Milsap
9th-12th
1st Leeann Crosswhite