Local youth boast of talent at Piggy Bank Pageant

Submitted by Danielle Pleasant 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent II Johnson County Extension

That the popular Piggy Bank Pageant is a fun and creative project, there is little doubt. Not to mention, the event gets youth and families to think about increasing their savings.

As a part of the Tennessee Saves program through the University of Tennessee Extension program, the Piggy Bank Pageant encourages youth to build a unique and creative bank.

While the rules are pretty simple, the banks are anything but.

This year, twelve youth from across Johnson County showcased their creative talents entering banks ranging from pigs to robots and everything in-between. Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank of Mountain City sponsored the county contest, giving the top placing winners some cash to fill their banks.

Additionally, the winners in each grade level advance on to the state Piggy Bank Pageant through the UT Family and Consumer Science Department.

You can help support our youth by voting online April 18-25 at http://voteforthepig.tennessee.edu/.

Individuals can vote once per day per age category. Be sure to check out all the creative banks and vote online.

Winners

Pre-K – 1st:

1st Gabbie Pleasant

2nd Lily Henderson

3rd Mac Wright

2nd-3rd

1st Samuel Brown

2nd London Nicholson

4th

1st Sydney Nicholson

2nd Lilly Berger

5th

1st Jaycee Clawson

2nd Kearstan Jennings

6th-8th

1st Lucas Wolfe

2nd Asher Milsap

9th-12th

1st Leeann Crosswhite

